Sports and Scores
 
MLB Baseball
Home|Scoreboard|Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Boston Red Sox (93-69)

Home | Stats | Splits | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Fri. 2/24 Sat. 2/25 Sun. 2/26 Mon. 2/27 Tue. 2/28
vs. NYM 
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
 vs. Min 
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
 @ TB 
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
 vs. StL 
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
 vs. NYY 
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT

Red Sox defeat Abad in MLB's 1st arbitration case of year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) The Boston Red Sox have defeated pitcher Fernando Abad in Major League Baseball's first salary arbitration hearing this year.

Abad was awarded $2 million on Tuesday by arbitrators Robert Herzog, Phillip LaPorte and Dennis Archer rather than his $2.7 million request. The panel heard the case a day earlier.

The 31-year-old left-hander was 1-6 with a 3.66 ERA last year in 57 relief appearances for Minnesota and Boston, which acquired him on Aug. 1 for right-hander Pat Light. Abad was 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in 18 games for the Red Sox.

 MORE

Red Sox Headlines

Leaders
AVG: M. Betts.318
HR: D. Ortiz38
RBI: D. Ortiz127
SB: M. Betts26
W: R. Porcello22
ERA: D. Pomeranz2.47
Saves: C. Kimbrel31
K: D. Price228
AL East
TeamWLPctGB
X-Boston 9369.574-
Y-Baltimore 8973.5494
Y-Toronto 8973.5494
NY Yankees 8478.5199
Tampa Bay 6894.42025
Full Standings
General Batting (Rank)
AVG: .282 (1)
Runs: 878 (1)
Hits: 1598 (1)
Home Runs: 208 (9)
Stolen Bases: 83 (13)
OBP: .348 (1)
SLG: .461 (1)
Total Bases: 2615 (1)
General Pitching (Rank)
Earned Run Average: 4.00 (8)
Runs Allowed: 694 (9)
Saves: 43 (13)
Strikeouts: 1362 (9)
OpBA: .246 (7)
OBP: .314 (9)
SLG: .397 (7)
Run Support: 5.49 (1)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/31 F. Abad Signed ( 2017)(loses arbitration)
1/25 D. Pomeranz Signed ( 2017)(avoids arbitration)
1/25 S. Selsky Acquired Off Waivers Cincinnati
1/18 C. Cabral Signed to a Minor League Contract
1/18 E. Cordier Signed to a Minor League Contract
Show Transactions
Injuries
Date Player Status
8/25 A. Benintendi off 15-day DL
8/8 S. Wright off 15-day DL
8/6 D. Ortiz General stiffness (day-to-day)
7/9 S. O'Sullivan off 15-day DL
7/7 C. Kimbrel off 15-day DL
Show Injuries

? © 2017 by STATS LLC.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.

Audio On Demand

NFL SUNDAY...the final se…

NFL SUNDAY...the final segment of the year -- 2-5-17

Pete, Thornton and Price give their final thoughts and predictions for the Super Bowl.

Gabe Morency, Sports Rage TV and FNTSY Sports Net, joins NFL SUNDAY to go over the various props for Super Bowl 51 -- 2-5-17

Gabe calls the boys to handicap one of the biggest gambling days of the year - Super Bowl 51! Gabe has all the point spread info down and gets to all of the major prop bets that interest him.

Christian Fauria, from WEEI's OMF, joins NFL SUNDAY to give his thoughts on S.B. 51 -- 2-5-17

Fauria is still down in Houston and calls live from NRG Stadium to give his take on what will go down later on in Super Bowl 51. He likes the Pats and gives his reasons why, but also gets into the scene in Houston all week, famous people he met and why he is tired out from a wild week.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah …

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul, and it's time for the Celtics to fill their biggest need 12-20-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the 'Dale and Holley Show' talk about Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul against the Heat, and also discuss why it's time for the Celtics to address their biggest need.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' injury and keeping Marcus Smart in control 12-13-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the "Dale and Holley Show" discuss the latest news on the injury that has kept Isaiah Thomas off the court and how valuable it is for Marcus Smart to stay in control.

Celtics Podcast – Bad finish against the Rockets and love for DeMarcus Cousins 12-6-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of 'The Dale and Holley Show' talk about last night's disappointing finish against the Rockets and they talk about their love for DeMarcus Cousins.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 6: David …

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 6: David Ross compares fans, Boston vs. Atlanta

Rob Bradford is joined by former Red Sox catcher, and newly-named ESPN analyst, David Ross to break down the good and the bad when it comes to the two Super Bowl teams' fans. Ross, who grew up near Atlanta and played for the Braves, offers examples of what separates the fan bases. He also adds some interesting insight into how close he came to not retiring at the end of the 2016 season.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 5: Baseball's top prospect, Andrew Benintendi

The Hot Stove Show recaps Red Sox Winter Weekend

Mut, Bradford, and Tomase are talking about the Red Sox Winter Weekend at Foxwoods, the interview with David Price, and the pitching rotation.

Saturday Skate - Bruins a…

Saturday Skate - Bruins and the All-Star break

Guys talk the Bruins season so far and the All-Star Break

Saturday Skate - Firing Claude

Guys discuss if or when the Bruins will fire Coach Julian

SUNDAY SKATE with K&C's Ken Laird, Barstool Sports' Rear Admiral and WEEI's Ty Anderson -- It was a very good week for the Bruins-Are they turning things around? -- 1-15-17

Ken, Rear and Ty get into a very solid week for the B's beating St Louis and the Flyers and losing a hard-fought game against the Predators. Is this team turning things around? Krug and Marchand are kicking things up a notch. The guys also talk about Claude and Sweeney's job security before getting into some big hits around the league this week.

K&C- A caller has a probl…

K&C- A caller has a problem with some of Kirk’s tastes; Mark Brunell on his reaction to Deflategate 2-3-17

Hour 4. A caller thinks Kirk talks about his sexuality too much. Mark Brunell joins the show.

K&C- Super Bowl prop bets 2-3-17

Hour 3. Kirk and Gerry make their picks.

K&C- Stephen A. Smith discusses Brady’s support of Trump and talking politics on ESPN 2-3-17

Stephen A. Smith joins the show in Houston.

OMF - Herm Edwards says B…

OMF - Herm Edwards says Belichick will focus on the Falcon running backs, 2-3-17

Herm Edwards sat down with Glenn, Lou and Christian to discuss Super Bowl 51. His nickname for Tom Brady is "Captain America" He is also more interested in what Bill Belichick does to Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, than what he does with Julio Jones.

OMF - Mike Francesa invented Super Bowl Radio Row, 2-3-17

Mike Francesa joined Glenn, Lou and Christian to talk about the inception of Radio Row, witnessing Bob Kraft and Bill Parcells go at each other's throats, how social media has changed sports radio, and his relationships with players.

OMF - Mike Florio says Goodell's comments about visiting Foxboro were a bad look, 2-3-17

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio joined the show, as he does every Friday, to talk about Super Bowl 51, why the Falcons offense might be too much for the Patriots defense, and how bad Roger Goodell's press conference was.

Complete Super Bowl 51 pr…

Complete Super Bowl 51 preview with former Patriot Tedy Bruschi

We break every aspect of this game down with Tedy Bruschi, former Patriot and current ESPN analyst.

Westwood One's Kevin Harlan previews Super Bowl 51

Dale, Michael and Rich Keefe talk to the guy who will be calling the Super Bowl on WEEI, Westwood One's Kevin Harlan.

Hey, there's an actual football game on Sunday!

Dale, Holley and Rich Keefe delve in to some actual football talk on their final day from Radio Row in Houston.

Ep. 50: Michael Holley

Ep. 50: Michael Holley

Kirk Minihane sits down with Michael Holley for the first time on the podcast. Kirk and Michael have hosted shows together in the past but have never had a candid conversation about WEEI. Kirk and Michael talk about Holley's career in radio, his best selling books, and what his assessment of the current WEEI is. There are a lot of interesting behind the scene nuggets for anybody who has listened to WEEI over the years. This episode is brought to you by hellofresh.com. For Enough About Me listeners go to hellofresh.com and use the promo code kirk35 for $35 off your first week of deliveries.

Ep. 49: Chad Finn - Charlotte Wilder's story on Trump/Patriots

Kirk Minihane brings Chad Finn back to the show to talk about the Charlotte Wilder story about the relationship between the Pats and Trump. Chad defends Charlotte for some of the story and her previous articles, Kirk still has problems with what he thinks is lazy reporting. Kirk and Chad also talk about whether a third sports station in Boston would be viable and if Curt Schilling will ever make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ep. 48: John Ziegler - Penn State Scandal

Kirk Minihane has a loud and very confrontational argument with media personality John Ziegler about the guilt or innocence of Jerry Sandusky. Kirk believes him to be guilty, John believes beyond a shadow of a doubt that Sandusky is innocent. Yes, it may be an old case, but you all remember it and this episode may change your mind about some of the things you previously thought with regards to Penn State, Jerry Sandusky, and Joe Paterno.

Boston Sports 101 - Patri…

Boston Sports 101 - Patriots History in the Super Bowl

Uncle Buck, George from S**t Pats Fans Say, and Jerry Thornton talk about the Patriots history in the Superbowl; the big wins, the bad losses, and what it will take for the Pats to win their 5th Super Bowl.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 6: David Ross compares fans, Boston vs. Atlanta

Rob Bradford is joined by former Red Sox catcher, and newly-named ESPN analyst, David Ross to break down the good and the bad when it comes to the two Super Bowl teams' fans. Ross, who grew up near Atlanta and played for the Braves, offers examples of what separates the fan bases. He also adds some interesting insight into how close he came to not retiring at the end of the 2016 season.

Sports Check Up, Ep. 8: Christian and Dr. Gill discuss the NFL playoffs and injuries

Christian and Dr. Gill discuss resting players and playing through injury during the NFL playoffs along with how to prepare your body and avoid injuries when playing in colder weather climates.

K&C- A caller has a probl…

K&C- A caller has a problem with some of Kirk’s tastes; Mark Brunell on his reaction to Deflategate 2-3-17

Hour 4. A caller thinks Kirk talks about his sexuality too much. Mark Brunell joins the show.

More from this show

K&C- Stephen A. Smith dis…

K&C- Stephen A. Smith discusses Brady’s support of Trump and talking politics on ESPN 2-3-17

Stephen A. Smith joins the show in Houston.

More from this show

Marshall Faulk loses his …

Marshall Faulk loses his damn mind about the Patriots. WEEI Exclusive Audio

Dale, Michael and Keefe play audio provided by WEEI's Chris Price and Joe Zarbano of NFL hall of famer Marshall Faulk basically unraveling about the Patriots and Spygate.

More from this show

Erika Nardini, CEO of Bar…

Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports

Mut talks with Erika about the week Barstool has had down at the Super Bowl, from being barred from Super Bowl media events, to the wildly successful week of the Barstool Rundown, and the announcement today that former Colts punter Pat McAfee announcing his retirement and his joining of Barstool Sports

More from this show

K&C- The big merger; The …

K&C- The big merger; The Patriots have a bright future ahead of them 2-3-17

Hour 1. It's the last day in Houston. Kirk and Gerry discuss the CBS radio and Entercom merger.

More from this show

News & Analysis