|Fri. 2/24
|Sat. 2/25
|Sun. 2/26
|Mon. 2/27
|Tue. 2/28
|vs. NYM
|vs. Min
|@ TB
|vs. StL
|vs. NYY
Red Sox defeat Abad in MLB's 1st arbitration case of year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) The Boston Red Sox have defeated pitcher Fernando Abad in Major League Baseball's first salary arbitration hearing this year.
Abad was awarded $2 million on Tuesday by arbitrators Robert Herzog, Phillip LaPorte and Dennis Archer rather than his $2.7 million request. The panel heard the case a day earlier.
The 31-year-old left-hander was 1-6 with a 3.66 ERA last year in 57 relief appearances for Minnesota and Boston, which acquired him on Aug. 1 for right-hander Pat Light. Abad was 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in 18 games for the Red Sox.MORE
|Leaders
|AVG:
|M. Betts
|.318
|HR:
|D. Ortiz
|38
|RBI:
|D. Ortiz
|127
|SB:
|M. Betts
|26
|W:
|R. Porcello
|22
|ERA:
|D. Pomeranz
|2.47
|Saves:
|C. Kimbrel
|31
|K:
|D. Price
|228
|AL East
|Team
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|X-Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|-
|Y-Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|4
|Y-Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|4
|NY Yankees
|84
|78
|.519
|9
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|25
|Full Standings
|General Batting (Rank)
|AVG:
|.282 (1)
|Runs:
|878 (1)
|Hits:
|1598 (1)
|Home Runs:
|208 (9)
|Stolen Bases:
|83 (13)
|OBP:
|.348 (1)
|SLG:
|.461 (1)
|Total Bases:
|2615 (1)
|General Pitching (Rank)
|Earned Run Average:
|4.00 (8)
|Runs Allowed:
|694 (9)
|Saves:
|43 (13)
|Strikeouts:
|1362 (9)
|OpBA:
|.246 (7)
|OBP:
|.314 (9)
|SLG:
|.397 (7)
|Run Support:
|5.49 (1)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/31
|F. Abad
|Signed ( 2017)(loses arbitration)
|1/25
|D. Pomeranz
|Signed ( 2017)(avoids arbitration)
|1/25
|S. Selsky
|Acquired Off Waivers Cincinnati
|1/18
|C. Cabral
|Signed to a Minor League Contract
|1/18
|E. Cordier
|Signed to a Minor League Contract
|Show Transactions
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|8/25
|A. Benintendi
|off 15-day DL
|8/8
|S. Wright
|off 15-day DL
|8/6
|D. Ortiz
|General stiffness (day-to-day)
|7/9
|S. O'Sullivan
|off 15-day DL
|7/7
|C. Kimbrel
|off 15-day DL
|Show Injuries
Pete, Thornton and Price give their final thoughts and predictions for the Super Bowl.
Gabe calls the boys to handicap one of the biggest gambling days of the year - Super Bowl 51! Gabe has all the point spread info down and gets to all of the major prop bets that interest him.
Fauria is still down in Houston and calls live from NRG Stadium to give his take on what will go down later on in Super Bowl 51. He likes the Pats and gives his reasons why, but also gets into the scene in Houston all week, famous people he met and why he is tired out from a wild week.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the 'Dale and Holley Show' talk about Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul against the Heat, and also discuss why it's time for the Celtics to address their biggest need.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the "Dale and Holley Show" discuss the latest news on the injury that has kept Isaiah Thomas off the court and how valuable it is for Marcus Smart to stay in control.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of 'The Dale and Holley Show' talk about last night's disappointing finish against the Rockets and they talk about their love for DeMarcus Cousins.
Rob Bradford is joined by former Red Sox catcher, and newly-named ESPN analyst, David Ross to break down the good and the bad when it comes to the two Super Bowl teams' fans. Ross, who grew up near Atlanta and played for the Braves, offers examples of what separates the fan bases. He also adds some interesting insight into how close he came to not retiring at the end of the 2016 season.
Mut, Bradford, and Tomase are talking about the Red Sox Winter Weekend at Foxwoods, the interview with David Price, and the pitching rotation.
Guys talk the Bruins season so far and the All-Star Break
Guys discuss if or when the Bruins will fire Coach Julian
Ken, Rear and Ty get into a very solid week for the B's beating St Louis and the Flyers and losing a hard-fought game against the Predators. Is this team turning things around? Krug and Marchand are kicking things up a notch. The guys also talk about Claude and Sweeney's job security before getting into some big hits around the league this week.
Hour 4. A caller thinks Kirk talks about his sexuality too much. Mark Brunell joins the show.
Hour 3. Kirk and Gerry make their picks.
Stephen A. Smith joins the show in Houston.
Herm Edwards sat down with Glenn, Lou and Christian to discuss Super Bowl 51. His nickname for Tom Brady is "Captain America" He is also more interested in what Bill Belichick does to Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, than what he does with Julio Jones.
Mike Francesa joined Glenn, Lou and Christian to talk about the inception of Radio Row, witnessing Bob Kraft and Bill Parcells go at each other's throats, how social media has changed sports radio, and his relationships with players.
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio joined the show, as he does every Friday, to talk about Super Bowl 51, why the Falcons offense might be too much for the Patriots defense, and how bad Roger Goodell's press conference was.
We break every aspect of this game down with Tedy Bruschi, former Patriot and current ESPN analyst.
Dale, Michael and Rich Keefe talk to the guy who will be calling the Super Bowl on WEEI, Westwood One's Kevin Harlan.
Dale, Holley and Rich Keefe delve in to some actual football talk on their final day from Radio Row in Houston.
Kirk Minihane sits down with Michael Holley for the first time on the podcast. Kirk and Michael have hosted shows together in the past but have never had a candid conversation about WEEI. Kirk and Michael talk about Holley's career in radio, his best selling books, and what his assessment of the current WEEI is. There are a lot of interesting behind the scene nuggets for anybody who has listened to WEEI over the years. This episode is brought to you by hellofresh.com. For Enough About Me listeners go to hellofresh.com and use the promo code kirk35 for $35 off your first week of deliveries.
Kirk Minihane brings Chad Finn back to the show to talk about the Charlotte Wilder story about the relationship between the Pats and Trump. Chad defends Charlotte for some of the story and her previous articles, Kirk still has problems with what he thinks is lazy reporting. Kirk and Chad also talk about whether a third sports station in Boston would be viable and if Curt Schilling will ever make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Kirk Minihane has a loud and very confrontational argument with media personality John Ziegler about the guilt or innocence of Jerry Sandusky. Kirk believes him to be guilty, John believes beyond a shadow of a doubt that Sandusky is innocent. Yes, it may be an old case, but you all remember it and this episode may change your mind about some of the things you previously thought with regards to Penn State, Jerry Sandusky, and Joe Paterno.
Uncle Buck, George from S**t Pats Fans Say, and Jerry Thornton talk about the Patriots history in the Superbowl; the big wins, the bad losses, and what it will take for the Pats to win their 5th Super Bowl.
Rob Bradford is joined by former Red Sox catcher, and newly-named ESPN analyst, David Ross to break down the good and the bad when it comes to the two Super Bowl teams' fans. Ross, who grew up near Atlanta and played for the Braves, offers examples of what separates the fan bases. He also adds some interesting insight into how close he came to not retiring at the end of the 2016 season.
Christian and Dr. Gill discuss resting players and playing through injury during the NFL playoffs along with how to prepare your body and avoid injuries when playing in colder weather climates.
Hour 4. A caller thinks Kirk talks about his sexuality too much. Mark Brunell joins the show.
Stephen A. Smith joins the show in Houston.
Dale, Michael and Keefe play audio provided by WEEI's Chris Price and Joe Zarbano of NFL hall of famer Marshall Faulk basically unraveling about the Patriots and Spygate.
Mut talks with Erika about the week Barstool has had down at the Super Bowl, from being barred from Super Bowl media events, to the wildly successful week of the Barstool Rundown, and the announcement today that former Colts punter Pat McAfee announcing his retirement and his joining of Barstool Sports
Hour 1. It's the last day in Houston. Kirk and Gerry discuss the CBS radio and Entercom merger.