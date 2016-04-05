|MLB Baseball
Red Sox defeat Abad in MLB's 1st arbitration case of year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) The Boston Red Sox have defeated pitcher Fernando Abad in Major League Baseball's first salary arbitration hearing this year.
Abad was awarded $2 million on Tuesday by arbitrators Robert Herzog, Phillip LaPorte and Dennis Archer rather than his $2.7 million request. The panel heard the case a day earlier.
The 31-year-old left-hander was 1-6 with a 3.66 ERA last year in 57 relief appearances for Minnesota and Boston, which acquired him on Aug. 1 for right-hander Pat Light. Abad was 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in 18 games for the Red Sox.MORE
|Leaders
|AVG:
|M. Betts
|.318
|HR:
|D. Ortiz
|38
|RBI:
|D. Ortiz
|127
|SB:
|M. Betts
|26
|W:
|R. Porcello
|22
|ERA:
|D. Pomeranz
|2.47
|Saves:
|C. Kimbrel
|31
|K:
|D. Price
|228
|AL East
|Team
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|X-Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|-
|Y-Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|4
|Y-Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|4
|NY Yankees
|84
|78
|.519
|9
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|25
|Full Standings
|General Batting (Rank)
|AVG:
|.282 (1)
|Runs:
|878 (1)
|Hits:
|1598 (1)
|Home Runs:
|208 (9)
|Stolen Bases:
|83 (13)
|OBP:
|.348 (1)
|SLG:
|.461 (1)
|Total Bases:
|2615 (1)
|General Pitching (Rank)
|Earned Run Average:
|4.00 (8)
|Runs Allowed:
|694 (9)
|Saves:
|43 (13)
|Strikeouts:
|1362 (9)
|OpBA:
|.246 (7)
|OBP:
|.314 (9)
|SLG:
|.397 (7)
|Run Support:
|5.49 (1)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/31
|F. Abad
|Signed ( 2017)(loses arbitration)
|1/25
|D. Pomeranz
|Signed ( 2017)(avoids arbitration)
|1/25
|S. Selsky
|Acquired Off Waivers Cincinnati
|1/18
|C. Cabral
|Signed to a Minor League Contract
|1/18
|E. Cordier
|Signed to a Minor League Contract
|Show Transactions
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|8/25
|A. Benintendi
|off 15-day DL
|8/8
|S. Wright
|off 15-day DL
|8/6
|D. Ortiz
|General stiffness (day-to-day)
|7/9
|S. O'Sullivan
|off 15-day DL
|7/7
|C. Kimbrel
|off 15-day DL
|Show Injuries
