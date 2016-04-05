Sports and Scores
 
Boston Red Sox (93-69)

Fri. 2/24 Sat. 2/25 Sun. 2/26 Mon. 2/27 Tue. 2/28
vs. NYM 
vs. NYM 
1:05 PM ET
 vs. Min 
vs. Min 
1:05 PM ET
 @ TB 
@ TB 
1:05 PM ET
 vs. StL 
vs. StL 
1:05 PM ET
 vs. NYY 
vs. NYY 
1:05 PM ET

Red Sox set date to retire Big Papi's No. 34 jersey

BOSTON (AP) The Red Sox will be retiring Big Papi's No. 34 on June 23.

The team said Thursday it will be honoring David Ortiz before Boston plays that day against the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox had said before his final regular-season game at home last season that the ceremony would be held during the 2017 season.

Known for his towering homers and clutch playoff moments, Ortiz became a beloved figure in his 14 seasons in Boston.

Red Sox Headlines

Leaders
AVG: M. Betts.318
HR: D. Ortiz38
RBI: D. Ortiz127
SB: M. Betts26
W: R. Porcello22
ERA: D. Pomeranz2.47
Saves: C. Kimbrel31
K: D. Price228
AL East
TeamWLPctGB
X-Boston 9369.574-
Y-Baltimore 8973.5494
Y-Toronto 8973.5494
NY Yankees 8478.5199
Tampa Bay 6894.42025
Full Standings
General Batting (Rank)
AVG: .282 (1)
Runs: 878 (1)
Hits: 1598 (1)
Home Runs: 208 (9)
Stolen Bases: 83 (13)
OBP: .348 (1)
SLG: .461 (1)
Total Bases: 2615 (1)
General Pitching (Rank)
Earned Run Average: 4.00 (8)
Runs Allowed: 694 (9)
Saves: 43 (13)
Strikeouts: 1362 (9)
OpBA: .246 (7)
OBP: .314 (9)
SLG: .397 (7)
Run Support: 5.49 (1)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/25 D. Pomeranz Signed ( 2017)(avoids arbitration)
1/25 S. Selsky Acquired Off Waivers Cincinnati
1/18 C. Cabral Signed to a Minor League Contract
1/18 E. Cordier Signed to a Minor League Contract
1/18 K. Kendrick Signed to a Minor League Contract
Injuries
Date Player Status
8/25 A. Benintendi off 15-day DL
8/8 S. Wright off 15-day DL
8/6 D. Ortiz General stiffness (day-to-day)
7/9 S. O'Sullivan off 15-day DL
7/7 C. Kimbrel off 15-day DL
Audio On Demand

NFL SUNDAY with Pete Shep…

NFL SUNDAY with Pete Sheppard and Jerry Thornton -- Previewing what the Falcons may have in store for the Patriots -- 1-29-17

The boys start to look ahead to the actual game between the Pats and Falcons in Houston. They talk about the Falcons offense, how Atlanta approaches things and how it may not be as easy to pull off against New England.

NFL SUNDAY -- More cheating accusations from talking heads with no facts -- 1-29-17

Pete and Jerry continue picking apart the various national guys that try to rip the Pats for cheating without knowing the full story.

NFL SUNDAY with Pete Sheppard and Jerry Thornton -- Why is the world convinced that the Patriots are "notorious cheaters" -- 1-29-17

A lot of the national talking heads discussed how the Patriots cheat and everyone knows it, but when challenged, it appears that they don't really have all the facts. The guys hear some sound from various hosts and pick it apart. They also talk about the ridiculousness that is the Pro Bowl.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah …

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul, and it's time for the Celtics to fill their biggest need 12-20-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the 'Dale and Holley Show' talk about Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul against the Heat, and also discuss why it's time for the Celtics to address their biggest need.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' injury and keeping Marcus Smart in control 12-13-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the "Dale and Holley Show" discuss the latest news on the injury that has kept Isaiah Thomas off the court and how valuable it is for Marcus Smart to stay in control.

Celtics Podcast – Bad finish against the Rockets and love for DeMarcus Cousins 12-6-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of 'The Dale and Holley Show' talk about last night's disappointing finish against the Rockets and they talk about their love for DeMarcus Cousins.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 5: Baseball's top prospect, Andrew Benintendi

The Hot Stove Show recaps Red Sox Winter Weekend

Mut, Bradford, and Tomase are talking about the Red Sox Winter Weekend at Foxwoods, the interview with David Price, and the pitching rotation.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 4: Rick Porcello

Rob Bradford is joined by Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello to discuss life from the moment when he learned he was the American League Cy Young Award winner until the days just before spring training. Porcello explains how things have changed for him over the past few months, while offering his thoughts on Kate Upton's controversial tweets following the Cy Young announcement, and the actual voting process.

Saturday Skate - Bruins and the All-Star break

Guys talk the Bruins season so far and the All-Star Break

Saturday Skate - Firing Claude

Guys discuss if or when the Bruins will fire Coach Julian

SUNDAY SKATE with K&C's Ken Laird, Barstool Sports' Rear Admiral and WEEI's Ty Anderson -- It was a very good week for the Bruins-Are they turning things around? -- 1-15-17

Ken, Rear and Ty get into a very solid week for the B's beating St Louis and the Flyers and losing a hard-fought game against the Predators. Is this team turning things around? Krug and Marchand are kicking things up a notch. The guys also talk about Claude and Sweeney's job security before getting into some big hits around the league this week.

K&C - Dave Zirin Tweets About the Interview; K&C are going to Houston 1-27-17

Hour 4. Kirk, Gerry and Mut react to the Dave Zirin interview and read some of his Tweets. K&C preview the trip to Houston for the Super Bowl next week.

Dave Zirin Interview- Dave Zirin exposed for not knowing the facts, gets slapped around 1-27-17

Dave Zirin joins K&C to talk about Tom Brady and Donald Trump, and ends up getting blasted for his lack of facts.

K&C - Kirk guarantees a Patriots win in Super Bowl 58; Dave Zirin joins the show 1-27-17

Hour 3. Kirk makes a bold prediction about Super Bowl 58. Dave Zirin talks about his latest article on Tom Brady.

OMF prepares for Houston, 1-27-17

Glenn, Lou and Christian kick off the show talking about their preparations for Houston. They also lament the fact that they'll be dealing with hated producer, Chris Curtis. Glenn bitches about Super Bowl ticket prices, and Lou bitches about Glenn stealing everyone's ideas as if they are his own.

OMF - Bob Ryan goes on Atlanta radio and calls Boston fans narcissists, 1-27-17

Bob Ryan did a hit on Atlanta radio today, and said Boston fans are "narcissistic," and that they feel that they DESERVE nine parades in this century.

OMF - Atlanta radio gets punked trying to prank OMF, 1-27-17

Atlanta radio (AM 680) tried to sick its listeners on our show, but Glenn, Lou and Christian snuffed it out almost immediately.

Michael Irvin - Julio Jones is the most physically gifted WR in NFL history

We check in with the playmaker, the hall of famer Michael Irvin to preview Super Bowl 51... and Irv has some high praise for one Julio Jones.

Tom Brady gets some weird questions as he prepares to face the Falcons in SB51

We listen in on part of Tom Brady's presser and wonder where some of those questions came from. We also delve into how Brady and the Pats are preparing for the Falcons.

Bob Ryan tells radio station that Boston fans think we "deserve" this championship

Dale, Michael and Rich Keefe listen in on some comments Globie Bob Ryan made to an out-of-town radio station, and we take issue with a poor choice of words.

Ep. 50: Michael Holley

Ep. 50: Michael Holley

Kirk Minihane sits down with Michael Holley for the first time on the podcast. Kirk and Michael have hosted shows together in the past but have never had a candid conversation about WEEI. Kirk and Michael talk about Holley's career in radio, his best selling books, and what his assessment of the current WEEI is. There are a lot of interesting behind the scene nuggets for anybody who has listened to WEEI over the years. This episode is brought to you by hellofresh.com. For Enough About Me listeners go to hellofresh.com and use the promo code kirk35 for $35 off your first week of deliveries.

Ep. 49: Chad Finn - Charlotte Wilder's story on Trump/Patriots

Kirk Minihane brings Chad Finn back to the show to talk about the Charlotte Wilder story about the relationship between the Pats and Trump. Chad defends Charlotte for some of the story and her previous articles, Kirk still has problems with what he thinks is lazy reporting. Kirk and Chad also talk about whether a third sports station in Boston would be viable and if Curt Schilling will ever make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ep. 48: John Ziegler - Penn State Scandal

Kirk Minihane has a loud and very confrontational argument with media personality John Ziegler about the guilt or innocence of Jerry Sandusky. Kirk believes him to be guilty, John believes beyond a shadow of a doubt that Sandusky is innocent. Yes, it may be an old case, but you all remember it and this episode may change your mind about some of the things you previously thought with regards to Penn State, Jerry Sandusky, and Joe Paterno.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 5: Baseball's top prospect, Andrew Benintendi

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the player just identified as the top prospect in all of baseball, joins Rob Bradford to discuss (among other things) eating Chick-fil-A, saving per diem, taking ownership for cutting his hair and living with Dustin Pedroia

SoccerCast - The Revs Make Some Signings

Russ and Alex discuss the latest signings by the New England Revolution. The guys have been talking about how the Revs need help at CB but are these really the type of players we the fans are looking for the team to acquire.

The Real K&C - Journalistic bloggin, wiseguys & hijab hoaxes 1-27-17

Ken Laird and Chris Curtis have your Friday audio recap of the Kirk and Callahan Show featuring Mike Mutnansky

Enough About Me - Ep. 50: Michael Holley

Kirk Minihane sits down with Michael Holley for the first time on the podcast. Kirk and Michael have hosted shows together in the past but have never had a candid conversation about WEEI. Kirk and Michael talk about Holley's career in radio, his best selling books, and what his assessment of the current WEEI is. There are a lot of interesting behind the scene nuggets for anybody who has listened to WEEI over the years. This episode is brought to you by hellofresh.com. For Enough About Me listeners go to hellofresh.com and use the promo code kirk35 for $35 off your first week of deliveries.

K&C - Dave Zirin Tweets About the Interview; K&C are going to Houston 1-27-17

Hour 4. Kirk, Gerry and Mut react to the Dave Zirin interview and read some of his Tweets. K&C preview the trip to Houston for the Super Bowl next week.

Dummy of the Day - Keyshawn Johnson says Pats receivers wouldn't make another team's 53-man roster

Every single day this week someone else says something stupid about the Patriots. Today, we focus on Keyshawn Johnson's off the wall comment about the Patriots WR's

K&C - Kirk guarantees a Patriots win in Super Bowl 58; Dave Zirin joins the show 1-27-17

Hour 3. Kirk makes a bold prediction about Super Bowl 58. Dave Zirin talks about his latest article on Tom Brady.

