BOSTON (AP) The Red Sox kept adding starting pitchers, and Clay Buchholz kept getting bumped further down in the rotation.

There was David Price last offseason and Drew Pomeranz mid-year. By the time Chris Sale was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the winter meetings this month, Boston had seven starters to choose from - most of them more consistent than Buchholz, and a few of them on better deals.

Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski began to sort out his starting pitching argy-bargy on Tuesday, trading Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league second baseman Josh Tobias.