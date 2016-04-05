|MLB Baseball
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
|Fri. 2/24
|Sat. 2/25
|Sun. 2/26
|Mon. 2/27
|Tue. 2/28
|vs. NYM
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
|vs. Min
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
|@ TB
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
|vs. StL
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
|vs. NYY
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
Red Sox trade pitcher Clay Buchholz to Phillies
BOSTON (AP) The Red Sox kept adding starting pitchers, and Clay Buchholz kept getting bumped further down in the rotation.
There was David Price last offseason and Drew Pomeranz mid-year. By the time Chris Sale was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the winter meetings this month, Boston had seven starters to choose from - most of them more consistent than Buchholz, and a few of them on better deals.
Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski began to sort out his starting pitching argy-bargy on Tuesday, trading Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league second baseman Josh Tobias.MORE
|Leaders
|AVG:
|M. Betts
|.318
|HR:
|D. Ortiz
|38
|RBI:
|D. Ortiz
|127
|SB:
|M. Betts
|26
|W:
|R. Porcello
|22
|ERA:
|D. Pomeranz
|2.47
|Saves:
|C. Kimbrel
|31
|K:
|D. Price
|228
|AL East
|Team
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|X-Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|-
|Y-Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|4
|Y-Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|4
|NY Yankees
|84
|78
|.519
|9
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|25
|Full Standings
|General Batting (Rank)
|AVG:
|.282 (1)
|Runs:
|878 (1)
|Hits:
|1598 (1)
|Home Runs:
|208 (9)
|Stolen Bases:
|83 (13)
|OBP:
|.348 (1)
|SLG:
|.461 (1)
|Total Bases:
|2615 (1)
|General Pitching (Rank)
|Earned Run Average:
|4.00 (8)
|Runs Allowed:
|694 (9)
|Saves:
|43 (13)
|Strikeouts:
|1362 (9)
|OpBA:
|.246 (7)
|OBP:
|.314 (9)
|SLG:
|.397 (7)
|Run Support:
|5.49 (1)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/16
|B. Workman
|Signed ( 2017)(avoids arbitration)
|12/13
|M. Domínguez
|Signed to a Minor League Contract
|12/9
|J. Lake
|Signed to a Minor League Contract
|12/9
|M. Moreland
|Signed as Free Agent ( 2017)(one-year contract)
|12/8
|J. Rutledge
|Drafted Via Rule 5
|Show Transactions
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|8/25
|A. Benintendi
|off 15-day DL
|8/8
|S. Wright
|off 15-day DL
|8/6
|D. Ortiz
|General stiffness (day-to-day)
|8/5
|R. Hanigan
|off 15-day DL
|7/9
|S. O'Sullivan
|off 15-day DL
|Show Injuries
Patriots DB Duron Harmon tells Christian Arcand and Rob Bradford that the defense really focused on not giving up big plays, long drives, and creating turnovers. The results have been good. Also, Duron names the greatest Delaware Athlete of all time.
ProFootball Talk's Mike Florio joined Christian Arcand and Rob Bradford, he told us that Arcand's guy, Matt Ryan, is a legitimate MVP Candidate. He also informed us as to what the Patriots can realistically expect for Jimmy G if they decide to trade him.
We check in with Super Bowl Champion Trent Dilfer for his unique look at the Patriots and the rest of the NFL heading in to week 17 of the season.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the 'Dale and Holley Show' talk about Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul against the Heat, and also discuss why it's time for the Celtics to address their biggest need.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the "Dale and Holley Show" discuss the latest news on the injury that has kept Isaiah Thomas off the court and how valuable it is for Marcus Smart to stay in control.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of 'The Dale and Holley Show' talk about last night's disappointing finish against the Rockets and they talk about their love for DeMarcus Cousins.
Bradford and Tomase are talking about the Cleveland Indians signing of Edwin Encarnacion. They also talk about Eduardo Rodriguez injuring the knee that caused him to miss time in the 2016 with the Red Sox, and injury risks in the WBC's potential impact in MLB's regular season
Pete Sheppard, Rob Bradford, and John Tomase are talking about Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame voting process and candidates for enshrinement.
Highlights and sound clips provide a look back at the final season in the legendary career of Red Sox DH David Ortiz
Hour two of Saturday Skate as Ken Laird and Rear Admiral kick around the perception of backup goalie Anton Khudobin, B's coach Claude Julien, and possible trade target Gabriel Landeskog.
Ken Laird and Barstool Sports' Rear Admiral discuss the news of David Pastrnak's elbow injury, the state of the Bruins, and are joined for the first time by former NHL and Boston University defenseman Ryan Whitney.
Hour two of Saturday Skate as Ken Laird and Rear Admiral take a more league-wide view of things with the Bruins' 28 games into the season
Chris Villani updates the latest happening in the Aaron Hernandez trial(s) after his Boston Herald coverage. Also, Chris, Butch and Trenni react to Kevin McHale telling Minihane that the '86 Celtics would beat modern day Golden State.
Damien Woody joins Butch, Trenni, and Chris to talk about the Patriots chances in the playoffs and which team can challenge in the AFC
Hour two with Butch, Chris, and Trenni as they discuss Lebron James beating the Celtics; plus Trenni handles 'Headlines'
No One is safe from OMF's Whiner Line - here are some of the best whines of the year...
Patriots DB Duron Harmon tells Christian Arcand and Rob Bradford that the defense really focused on not giving up big plays, long drives, and creating turnovers. The results have been good. Also, Duron names the greatest Delaware Athlete of all time.
ProFootball Talk's Mike Florio joined Christian Arcand and Rob Bradford, he told us that Arcand's guy, Matt Ryan, is a legitimate MVP Candidate. He also informed us as to what the Patriots can realistically expect for Jimmy G if they decide to trade him.
Pete Sheppard & Andy Hart take a break from the news of the day to listen in on comedian Sebastian Maniscalco's humorous take on aggressive mall kiosks. He's got a fan in Pete!
Pete Sheppard & Andy Hart start off a Freestyle Friday by taking a look at Sunday's intriguing Patriots game in Miami, plus why did the linesmen break up Adam McQuaid's fight in Buffalo?
In today's edition of Keefer Madness, Rich tells the story of a faulty product that led to a close encounter with a shark.
Kirk talks with basketball legend Kevin McHale about his Celtics career, as well today's NBA and the current Boston team. Kevin analyzes the theoretical clash of the '86 Celtics and today's Golden State Warriors in addition to how C's heroes of the past would perform in today's game. Also featured: a podcast intro from Kirk's children Cate and Harry.
Kirk chats with former Police Officer wounded in the hunt for the Marathon Bombers, Dic Donohue about the upcoming movie "Patriots Day", his problems with how the movie portrayed a couple of things, how his life has changed in the past three years, and what he is doing now.
Kirk Minihane and Rich Keefe sit down to talk about what its like to join an already established show, how his start with the station has been received, and Kirk tries to get Rich to dish on his relationships with his former co-workers. For you listeners who think they may want to get into radio, Kirk gives Rich advice that could pertain to you as well.
Kirk talks with basketball legend Kevin McHale about his Celtics career, as well today's NBA and the current Boston team. Kevin analyzes the theoretical clash of the '86 Celtics and today's Golden State Warriors in addition to how C's heroes of the past would perform in today's game. Also featured: a podcast intro from Kirk's children Cate and Harry.
WEEI website guru Rob Bradford enters the podcenter after his show with Kirk (filling in for Gerry) on a Patriots Monday (on a Tuesday) to sit in with Ken and Curtis for a show recap.
Ben, Russ, and Alex talk about Oscar's big money move to play in China and how it effects the other lower leagues across the world.
We check in with Super Bowl Champion Trent Dilfer for his unique look at the Patriots and the rest of the NFL heading in to week 17 of the season.More from this show
Kirk talks with basketball legend Kevin McHale about his Celtics career, as well today's NBA and the current Boston team. Kevin analyzes the theoretical clash of the '86 Celtics and today's Golden State Warriors in addition to how C's heroes of the past would perform in today's game. Also featured: a podcast intro from Kirk's children Cate and Harry.More from this show
Peter King of the MMQB joins Rich Keefe and Pete Sheppard to discuss the two biggest questions surrounding the Patriots this week. Will/should the Pats trade Jimmy Garoppolo? Will Josh McDaniels be a head coach next year? King offers his take on these burning questions.More from this show
ProFootball Talk's Mike Florio joined Christian Arcand and Rob Bradford, he told us that Arcand's guy, Matt Ryan, is a legitimate MVP Candidate. He also informed us as to what the Patriots can realistically expect for Jimmy G if they decide to trade him.More from this show
Damien Woody joins Butch, Trenni, and Chris to talk about the Patriots chances in the playoffs and which team can challenge in the AFCMore from this show