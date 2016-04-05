Sports and Scores
 
MLB Baseball
Home|Scoreboard|Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Boston Red Sox (93-69)

Home | Stats | Splits | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Fri. 2/24 Sat. 2/25 Sun. 2/26 Mon. 2/27 Tue. 2/28
vs. NYM 
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
 vs. Min 
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
 @ TB 
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
 vs. StL 
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT
 vs. NYY 
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 11:05 AM MST1:05 PM EST1:35 PM VEN22:05 UAE12:05 PM CT

Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy signs new multiyear deal

BOSTON (AP) Boston Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy has agreed to a new multiyear contract.

Cable network NESN announced the deal on Wednesday. It says the 64-year-old Remy will remain its primary color analyst and work 115 Red Sox games each season.

The length and other terms of the contract were not released.

 MORE

Red Sox Headlines

Leaders
AVG: M. Betts.318
HR: D. Ortiz38
RBI: D. Ortiz127
SB: M. Betts26
W: R. Porcello22
ERA: D. Pomeranz2.47
Saves: C. Kimbrel31
K: D. Price228
AL East
TeamWLPctGB
X-Boston 9369.574-
Y-Baltimore 8973.5494
Y-Toronto 8973.5494
NY Yankees 8478.5199
Tampa Bay 6894.42025
Full Standings
General Batting (Rank)
AVG: .282 (1)
Runs: 878 (1)
Hits: 1598 (1)
Home Runs: 208 (9)
Stolen Bases: 83 (13)
OBP: .348 (1)
SLG: .461 (1)
Total Bases: 2615 (1)
General Pitching (Rank)
Earned Run Average: 4.00 (8)
Runs Allowed: 694 (9)
Saves: 43 (13)
Strikeouts: 1362 (9)
OpBA: .246 (7)
OBP: .314 (9)
SLG: .397 (7)
Run Support: 5.49 (1)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/18 C. Cabral Signed to a Minor League Contract
1/18 E. Cordier Signed to a Minor League Contract
1/18 K. Kendrick Signed to a Minor League Contract
1/13 X. Bogaerts Signed ( 2017)(avoids arbitration)
1/13 J. Bradley Jr. Signed ( 2017)(avoids arbitration)
Show Transactions
Injuries
Date Player Status
8/25 A. Benintendi off 15-day DL
8/8 S. Wright off 15-day DL
8/6 D. Ortiz General stiffness (day-to-day)
8/5 R. Hanigan off 15-day DL
7/9 S. O'Sullivan off 15-day DL
Show Injuries

? © 2017 by STATS LLC.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.

Audio On Demand

Devin McCourty talks to O…

Devin McCourty talks to OMF about covering Antonio Brown, 1-20-17

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty joined Glenn, Lou, and Christian, and talked about covering the Steelers Wide Receivers, and how he's helping the players who are in the AFC Championship for the first time prepare.

Mike Florio of ProFootball Talk says the Patriots don't have to stop the Steelers' Offense - just outscore them, 1-20-17

ProFootball Talk's Mike Florio told Glenn, Lou, and Christian that the Patriots have a quiet confidence that they can outscore the Steelers, since they've proven they have the ability.

NFL Network's Heath Evans with Dale, Holley and Keefe

Holley and Keefe check in with NFL Network's Heath Evans for some final thoughts on the Houston win and to look ahead at the Steelers in the AFC Championship.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah …

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul, and it's time for the Celtics to fill their biggest need 12-20-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the 'Dale and Holley Show' talk about Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul against the Heat, and also discuss why it's time for the Celtics to address their biggest need.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' injury and keeping Marcus Smart in control 12-13-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the "Dale and Holley Show" discuss the latest news on the injury that has kept Isaiah Thomas off the court and how valuable it is for Marcus Smart to stay in control.

Celtics Podcast – Bad finish against the Rockets and love for DeMarcus Cousins 12-6-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of 'The Dale and Holley Show' talk about last night's disappointing finish against the Rockets and they talk about their love for DeMarcus Cousins.

Hot Stove Show Hour 2 - H…

Hot Stove Show Hour 2 - Hall of Fame candidates losing and gaining support

Mut, Rob, and John are talking about some of the Hall of Fame candidates who gained or lost support within the last year. Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds both gained support, while Curt Schilling lost a chunk of votes he had gotten last year.

Hot Stove Show Hour 1 - Reacts to the 2017 Hall of Fame elections

Mut, Bradford, and Tomase are in after it was announced that Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. They also talk about some notable candidates who weren't elected this year like Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 3: Jackie Bradley Jr.

Rob Bradford is joined by Jackie Bradley Jr. to discuss race in baseball and in Boston, along with the importance of Martin Luther King Day. The Red Sox outfielder also dives into how he never really felt comfortable in a major league clubhouse until last year, the approach he's taking heading into 2017, and why he's not playing in the World Baseball Classic.

SUNDAY SKATE with K&C's K…

SUNDAY SKATE with K&C's Ken Laird, Barstool Sports' Rear Admiral and WEEI's Ty Anderson -- It was a very good week for the Bruins-Are they turning things around? -- 1-15-17

Ken, Rear and Ty get into a very solid week for the B's beating St Louis and the Flyers and losing a hard-fought game against the Predators. Is this team turning things around? Krug and Marchand are kicking things up a notch. The guys also talk about Claude and Sweeney's job security before getting into some big hits around the league this week.

SUNDAY SKATE with K&C's Ken Laird, Barstool Sports' Rear Admiral and WEEI's Ty Anderson talk Bruins and the state of Claude Julien's tenure in Boston -- 1-8-16

Ken, Rear and Ty talk all things Bruins as they come off a 4-0 shutout win in Florida and head to Carolina later today. Did that victory save Claude's job? The boys get into Don Sweeney's recent comments on Claude's job and what the future holds for the black and gold.

Saturday Skate - Khudobin to blame? Julien hot seat? Landeskog trade? 12-17-16

Hour two of Saturday Skate as Ken Laird and Rear Admiral kick around the perception of backup goalie Anton Khudobin, B's coach Claude Julien, and possible trade target Gabriel Landeskog.

K&C - Damien Woody thinks…

K&C - Damien Woody thinks Rodgers is more talented than Brady, thinks it will be a Patriots-Packers Super Bowl

"D-Wood" Joins the show to talk Brady vs. Rodgers and predicts a Patriots-Packers Super Bowl.

K&C - Belichick presser vs. Six degrees of Kevin Bacon; Mut’s big announcement; Gerry calls in from the inauguration 1-20-17

Hour 4. Bill Belichick holds his Friday press conference while Mut and Kirk try and play a game. Mut has a big announcement. Gerry calls in from the Inauguration on his crystal-clear cell phone.

K&C - Ben Volin’s huge Trump stat; Mut can’t answer any questions about Trump’s sexual assault allegations; Damien Woody joins the show 1-20-17

Hour 3. Ben Volin shares a stat about Trump that will blow your mind. Mut wouldn't answer any questions about Trump's alleged sexual assaults.

O. M. F...B? Tim Benz joi…

O. M. F...B? Tim Benz joins OMF to talk Patriots-Steelers, 1-20-17

Old Friend Tim Benz joins OMF, and while they regale tales of dysfunction, Benz manages to predict that the Patriots will win Sunday.

President Trump is being inaugurated, and Patriots Predictions, 1-20-17

Glenn, Lou, and Christian enjoy the festivities ahead of the Inauguration, and give their predictions for Patriots-Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

Bill Belichick has to deal with too many stupid questions from the Media, 1-20-17

Glenn, Lou, and Christian love how Bill Belichick reacts to the plethora of stupid questions he receives from the Media during his Press Conferences.

Patriots host Steelers in…

Patriots host Steelers in AFC Championship - complete coverage and analysis

Dale, Michael and Rich Keefe spend the day discussing the AFC Championship.

Dale, Holley and Keefe's Final Drive 01-20-17 Holley vs Pittsburgh Sports Radio

We close out the work week with the best sound clips of the day.

Michael Irvin - Playoff BYE week may now be something that hurts teams that have it

We check in with hall of famer Michael Irvin to find out what happened to his Dallas Cowboys and look at the remaining playoff match-ups.

Ep. 49: Chad Finn - Charl…

Ep. 49: Chad Finn - Charlotte Wilder's story on Trump/Patriots

Kirk Minihane brings Chad Finn back to the show to talk about the Charlotte Wilder story about the relationship between the Pats and Trump. Chad defends Charlotte for some of the story and her previous articles, Kirk still has problems with what he thinks is lazy reporting. Kirk and Chad also talk about whether a third sports station in Boston would be viable and if Curt Schilling will ever make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ep. 48: John Ziegler - Penn State Scandal

Kirk Minihane has a loud and very confrontational argument with media personality John Ziegler about the guilt or innocence of Jerry Sandusky. Kirk believes him to be guilty, John believes beyond a shadow of a doubt that Sandusky is innocent. Yes, it may be an old case, but you all remember it and this episode may change your mind about some of the things you previously thought with regards to Penn State, Jerry Sandusky, and Joe Paterno.

Ep. 47: Sean Leahy, Boston Herald sports editor

Kirk Minihane wants to sit down with both sports editors at the major newspapers in Boston. Only Boston Herald sports editor Sean Leahy took Kirk up on the invitation to join the show. What you will hear is a great conversation between two people who are very interested in the newspaper business and how that business has changed over the years and what the future holds for newspapers. Kirk and Sean talk about the ongoing and longstanding rivalry between the Herald and Globe.

Boston Sports 101 - Patri…

Boston Sports 101 - Patriots History in the AFC Championship Game

Uncle Buck, George from S**t Pats Fans Say, and Jerry Thornton talk about the Patriots history in the AFC Championship game, the big wins, the bad losses, and what it will take for the Pats to win another AFC Championship game.

The Real K&C - Gerry's umbrella, Volin D-Wood & the new MAN Show 1-20-17

Ken Laird and Chris Curtis wrap up the K&C week after a Friday show with Kirk, Mut and Ben Volin in studio.

The Real K&C - 72 Degree Meter, Inauguration apocalyptic & Madden mania 1-19-17

Ken Laird and Chris Curtis recap the Thursday K&C show featuring Jon Meterparel back in the saddle.

K&C - Belichick presser v…

K&C - Belichick presser vs. Six degrees of Kevin Bacon; Mut’s big announcement; Gerry calls in from the inauguration 1-20-17

Hour 4. Bill Belichick holds his Friday press conference while Mut and Kirk try and play a game. Mut has a big announcement. Gerry calls in from the Inauguration on his crystal-clear cell phone.

More from this show

K&C - It’s the best day…

K&C - It’s the best day of Gerry’s life; Bob Kraft still has issues with the NFL 1-20-17

Hour 1. Gerry is going to Trump's Inauguration. Robert Kraft is still not happy with the NFL.

More from this show

K&C - Ben Volin vs Kirk; …

K&C - Ben Volin vs Kirk; Headlines with Kirk 1-20-17

Hour 2. Ben Volin joins the show to discuss the Patriots game this weekend.

More from this show

Enough About Me - Ep. 29:…

Enough About Me - Ep. 29: Bart Hubbuch

Kirk Minihane is joined by his long time nemesis Bart Hubbuch. Kirk and Bart discuss the incident between the two that led to Kirk being let go from Comcast and the long standing issue of deflategate. Bart annoyingly wouldn't get of his speaker phone. This is an explosive interview between two guys who admittedly dislike each other.

More from this show

Enough About Me - Ep. 49:…

Enough About Me - Ep. 49: Chad Finn - Charlotte Wilder's Article on the Pats and Trump

Kirk Minihane brings Chad Finn back to the show to talk about the Charlotte Wilder story about the relationship between the Pats and Trump. Chad defends Charlotte for some of the story and her previous articles, Kirk still has problems with what he thinks is lazy reporting. Kirk and Chad also talk about whether a third sports station in Boston would be viable and if Curt Schilling will ever make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

More from this show

News & Analysis