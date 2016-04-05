Sports and Scores
 
Bill Belichick on Patriots Monday

Dale Arnold, Michael Holley and Rich Keefe speak with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick fresh off his arrival to Houston. Bill thanks the fans for the send-off and previews the match-up vs the Falcons this Sunday.

Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff with Dale, Holley and Keefe

We check in with Falcons GM Thomas Dmitroff, formerly of the Patriots front office, to find out how he built the Falcons and to preview Super Bowl 51.

NFL SUNDAY with Pete Sheppard and Jerry Thornton -- Previewing what the Falcons may have in store for the Patriots -- 1-29-17

The boys start to look ahead to the actual game between the Pats and Falcons in Houston. They talk about the Falcons offense, how Atlanta approaches things and how it may not be as easy to pull off against New England.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah …

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul, and it's time for the Celtics to fill their biggest need 12-20-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the 'Dale and Holley Show' talk about Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul against the Heat, and also discuss why it's time for the Celtics to address their biggest need.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' injury and keeping Marcus Smart in control 12-13-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the "Dale and Holley Show" discuss the latest news on the injury that has kept Isaiah Thomas off the court and how valuable it is for Marcus Smart to stay in control.

Celtics Podcast – Bad finish against the Rockets and love for DeMarcus Cousins 12-6-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of 'The Dale and Holley Show' talk about last night's disappointing finish against the Rockets and they talk about their love for DeMarcus Cousins.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 6: David Ross compares fans, Boston vs. Atlanta

Rob Bradford is joined by former Red Sox catcher, and newly-named ESPN analyst, David Ross to break down the good and the bad when it comes to the two Super Bowl teams' fans. Ross, who grew up near Atlanta and played for the Braves, offers examples of what separates the fan bases. He also adds some interesting insight into how close he came to not retiring at the end of the 2016 season.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 5: Baseball's top prospect, Andrew Benintendi

The Hot Stove Show recaps Red Sox Winter Weekend

Mut, Bradford, and Tomase are talking about the Red Sox Winter Weekend at Foxwoods, the interview with David Price, and the pitching rotation.

Saturday Skate - Bruins a…

Saturday Skate - Bruins and the All-Star break

Guys talk the Bruins season so far and the All-Star Break

Saturday Skate - Firing Claude

Guys discuss if or when the Bruins will fire Coach Julian

SUNDAY SKATE with K&C's Ken Laird, Barstool Sports' Rear Admiral and WEEI's Ty Anderson -- It was a very good week for the Bruins-Are they turning things around? -- 1-15-17

Ken, Rear and Ty get into a very solid week for the B's beating St Louis and the Flyers and losing a hard-fought game against the Predators. Is this team turning things around? Krug and Marchand are kicking things up a notch. The guys also talk about Claude and Sweeney's job security before getting into some big hits around the league this week.

K&C - Chris Simms on Brady, the Patriots 2-1-17

Hour 4. Chris Simms joins the show to talk about Brady's status as a top-5 QB and his guilt in Deflategate. He shares thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and why he left the Patriots after one year.

K&C - Pissed Off 'El Pres' Dave Portnoy Joins K&C - 2-1-17

Dave Portnoy from Barstool joins Kirk and Gerry to talk about his relationship with the NFL, his show on Comedy Central, and his feelings on traveling into the city so early.

K&C - Sean Salisbury returns to the Casting Couch; Brady hasn’t played with many Hall of Famers 2-1-17

Hour 3. Sean Salisbury joins Kirk and Gerry about the Patriots and how Tom Brady has not played with very many hall of famers.

OMF - The NFL pulled credentials for Barstool Sports, 1-31-17

Roger Goodell and the NFL are holding a grudge against Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports for their protest of Deflategate in 2015. Also, Fauria tried to bully Mike Giardi.

OMF - Some scientists call "bullsh*t" on Tom Brady's diet, 1-31-17

The New York Post had an article today that interviewed some scientists and nutritionists who think Tom Brady's diet is BS.

OMF - Kyle Shanahan lost his backpack with the Falcons playbook in it, 1-31-17

Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan misplaced his backpack last night during the media night festivities. His backpack contained Super Bowl tickets and the Falcons playbook.

New revelations into Tom Brady's family life may shed light on why he didn't continue to fight in Deflategate

Dale, Michael and Rich Keefe discuss the Tom E Curran breaking news about Brady's mother dealing with an illness for the past 18 months, and try and tie it all together with Deflategate, and some of Brady's emotional answers the past couple of days.

NYDN's Gary Myers on why Tom Brady should explain himself and his politics

Dale, Michael and Rich Keefe sit down with Gary Myers on radio row and try and figure out why Tom Brady should be forced to answer questions about politics.

ESPN's Trent Dilfer on Brady and his family, and previewing Super Bowl 51

We check in one final time this season with ESPN's Trent Dilfer to get some insight on TB12's family life and to preview Super Bowl 51.

Ep. 50: Michael Holley

Kirk Minihane sits down with Michael Holley for the first time on the podcast. Kirk and Michael have hosted shows together in the past but have never had a candid conversation about WEEI. Kirk and Michael talk about Holley's career in radio, his best selling books, and what his assessment of the current WEEI is. There are a lot of interesting behind the scene nuggets for anybody who has listened to WEEI over the years. This episode is brought to you by hellofresh.com. For Enough About Me listeners go to hellofresh.com and use the promo code kirk35 for $35 off your first week of deliveries.

Ep. 49: Chad Finn - Charlotte Wilder's story on Trump/Patriots

Kirk Minihane brings Chad Finn back to the show to talk about the Charlotte Wilder story about the relationship between the Pats and Trump. Chad defends Charlotte for some of the story and her previous articles, Kirk still has problems with what he thinks is lazy reporting. Kirk and Chad also talk about whether a third sports station in Boston would be viable and if Curt Schilling will ever make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ep. 48: John Ziegler - Penn State Scandal

Kirk Minihane has a loud and very confrontational argument with media personality John Ziegler about the guilt or innocence of Jerry Sandusky. Kirk believes him to be guilty, John believes beyond a shadow of a doubt that Sandusky is innocent. Yes, it may be an old case, but you all remember it and this episode may change your mind about some of the things you previously thought with regards to Penn State, Jerry Sandusky, and Joe Paterno.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 6: David Ross compares fans, Boston vs. Atlanta

Rob Bradford is joined by former Red Sox catcher, and newly-named ESPN analyst, David Ross to break down the good and the bad when it comes to the two Super Bowl teams' fans. Ross, who grew up near Atlanta and played for the Braves, offers examples of what separates the fan bases. He also adds some interesting insight into how close he came to not retiring at the end of the 2016 season.

Sports Check Up, Ep. 8: Christian and Dr. Gill discuss the NFL playoffs and injuries

Christian and Dr. Gill discuss resting players and playing through injury during the NFL playoffs along with how to prepare your body and avoid injuries when playing in colder weather climates.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 5: Baseball's top prospect, Andrew Benintendi

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the player just identified as the top prospect in all of baseball, joins Rob Bradford to discuss (among other things) eating Chick-fil-A, saving per diem, taking ownership for cutting his hair and living with Dustin Pedroia

K&C- Tom Brady on banning his dad from the media, his media day obligation, and the Falcons’ defense 1-30-17

Tom Brady joins the show and reveals that he has banned his dad from talking to the media. He also discusses his media day obligation and what he has seen from the Falcons' defense.

K&C- Jason Whitlock on Trump, racism in Boston, and ESPN; Bye-Bye Tanguay

Hour 4. Jason Whitlock joins the show to discuss politics, racism, and ESPN. Tanguay is done.

K&C- Tim Hasselbeck joins the show; Elizabeth Warren’s scary protest; Kirk isn’t happy with the callers 1-30-17

Hour 3. Tim Hasselbeck joins the show. Kirk is getting upset with the callers.

K&C- Super Bowl media night was a flop; A Tanguay freak out; Everybody hates Chris 1-31-17

Hour 1. Live from radio row in Houston. Media night was a disappointment. Tanguay freaked out on Curtis.

K&C- Gerry and Kirk take Houston; Tom Brady joins the show on the day the Patriots leave for Houston 1-30-17

Hour 1. Gerry and Kirk had an interesting flight. Brady joins the show.

