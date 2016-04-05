OMF - Duron Harmon says t…

Patriots DB Duron Harmon tells Christian Arcand and Rob Bradford that the defense really focused on not giving up big plays, long drives, and creating turnovers. The results have been good. Also, Duron names the greatest Delaware Athlete of all time.

ProFootball Talk's Mike Florio joined Christian Arcand and Rob Bradford, he told us that Arcand's guy, Matt Ryan, is a legitimate MVP Candidate. He also informed us as to what the Patriots can realistically expect for Jimmy G if they decide to trade him.

We check in with Super Bowl Champion Trent Dilfer for his unique look at the Patriots and the rest of the NFL heading in to week 17 of the season.