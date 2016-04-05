Sports and Scores
 
Audio On Demand

NFL SUNDAY -- Pete and Pr…

NFL SUNDAY -- Pete and Price discuss the playoffs and what lies ahead for the Patriots -- 1-8-16

The guys chat about the Pats, their weaknesses early on this season and what lies ahead for team. They take a bunch of calls on a variety of NFL playoff topics.

Christian Fauria, OMF on WEEI, joins Pete and Price on NFL SUNDAY -- 1-8-16

Fauria calls the boys to give his thoughts on yesterday's games and look ahead to today's games. He gets into the Pats and why he feels that it doesn't really matter who their opponent is next week.

NFL SUNDAY -- Pete and Price preview the Dolphins and Steelers game later today -- 1-8-16

The guys get into the Dolphins and Steelers later today at Heinz Field and what they expect to go down.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah …

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul, and it's time for the Celtics to fill their biggest need 12-20-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the 'Dale and Holley Show' talk about Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul against the Heat, and also discuss why it's time for the Celtics to address their biggest need.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' injury and keeping Marcus Smart in control 12-13-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the "Dale and Holley Show" discuss the latest news on the injury that has kept Isaiah Thomas off the court and how valuable it is for Marcus Smart to stay in control.

Celtics Podcast – Bad finish against the Rockets and love for DeMarcus Cousins 12-6-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of 'The Dale and Holley Show' talk about last night's disappointing finish against the Rockets and they talk about their love for DeMarcus Cousins.

Hot Stove Show Hour 2 - I…

Hot Stove Show Hour 2 - Injury risks in the WBC and Joe Kelly on his new role as a high-leverage reliever

Mut, Bradford, and Tomase are talking about the World Baseball Classic, and players choosing not to play in order to keep their focus on their teams and the regular season, and Rob talks with Joe Kelly about his new role as a reliever for the Red Sox

Hot Stove Show Hour 1 - More on Baseball's Hall of Fame voting and the character clause

Mut, Bradford, and Tomase are talking about candidates for the Baseball Hall of Fame, and the way some voters have used their votes as a platform to reward or scold certain players by voting or not voting for them

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 1: Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly

Rob Bradford is joined by Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly to discuss middle of the night Pokemon chasing in Central Park on an electronic skateboard, a drastic change he made just moments before the first postseason game and how he views his new lot in life in the bullpen

SUNDAY SKATE with K&C's K…

SUNDAY SKATE with K&C's Ken Laird, Barstool Sports' Rear Admiral and WEEI's Ty Anderson talk Bruins and the state of Claude Julien's tenure in Boston -- 1-8-16

Ken, Rear and Ty talk all things Bruins as they come off a 4-0 shutout win in Florida and head to Carolina later today. Did that victory save Claude's job? The boys get into Don Sweeney's recent comments on Claude's job and what the future holds for the black and gold.

Saturday Skate - Khudobin to blame? Julien hot seat? Landeskog trade? 12-17-16

Hour two of Saturday Skate as Ken Laird and Rear Admiral kick around the perception of backup goalie Anton Khudobin, B's coach Claude Julien, and possible trade target Gabriel Landeskog.

Saturday Skate - David Pastrnak's injury fallout, Ryan Whitney interview 12-17-16

Ken Laird and Barstool Sports' Rear Admiral discuss the news of David Pastrnak's elbow injury, the state of the Bruins, and are joined for the first time by former NHL and Boston University defenseman Ryan Whitney.

K&C- Jemele Hill is a dop…

K&C- Jemele Hill is a dope; how can a city be racist? 1-9-17

Hour 4. Jemele Hill compared Gronk's cruise to Odell's boat trip. The guys discuss what makes an entire city racist.

K&C- Phil Simms is the worst 1-9-17

Hour 3. Kirk and Gerry think Phil Simms is the worst announce. Ever.

K&C- Trenni and Tomase don't like the show; Headlines with Kirk; Tim Hasselbeck interview 1-9-17

Hour 2. Trenni and Tomase trashed Kirk and Callahan over the weekend. Meryl Streep's performance at the Golden Globes.

OMF - Patrick Chung says …

OMF - Patrick Chung says Patriots won't overlook Houston, 1-9-16

Patriots safety Patrick Chung joined the show on Monday to discuss the upcoming Divisional game against the Houston Texans. Despite their best efforts, Glenn, Lou and Christian could not get Chung to admit that the Texans are a deeply, flawed team.

OMF - Wild Card weekend was a suck-fest, and the Texans will get crushed by New England, 1-9-16

All four home teams won AND covered the spread, as wild-card weekend produced zero drama. Even with the big win over Oakland, Houston opens at 17 point underdogs.

OMF - Odell Beckham Jr. will have to deal with Miami-boat criticisms an entire year, 1-9-16

As predicted, the Giants wide receivers boat trip is the biggest storyline to come out of the loss to Green Bay.

Hall of Famer Michael Irv…

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin previews NFL Wild Card Weekend with Dale, Holley and Keefe

We look at wild card weekend and the NFL hall of fame finalists with the playmaker Michael Irvin of NFL Network.

Keefer Madness 01-06-16 PLUS Laroy's Freestyle Friday

We close out the first work week of the year with the first Keefer madness of 2017. Plus LAROY!

Laroy Streat's Freestyle Friday via The Dale & Holley Show

The first Friday of 2017 is here so of course Laroy Streat is back! The #KingOfFridays is ready for a new and year and Playoff Patriots football! Catch Laroy every Friday via the Dale & Holley Show with Keefe

Ep. 47: Sean Leahy, Bosto…

Ep. 47: Sean Leahy, Boston Herald sports editor

Kirk Minihane wants to sit down with both sports editors at the major newspapers in Boston. Only Boston Herald sports editor Sean Leahy took Kirk up on the invitation to join the show. What you will hear is a great conversation between two people who are very interested in the newspaper business and how that business has changed over the years and what the future holds for newspapers. Kirk and Sean talk about the ongoing and longstanding rivalry between the Herald and Globe.

Enough About Me Ep. 46: Kevin McHale

Kirk talks with basketball legend Kevin McHale about his Celtics career, as well today's NBA and the current Boston team. Kevin analyzes the theoretical clash of the '86 Celtics and today's Golden State Warriors in addition to how C's heroes of the past would perform in today's game. Also featured: a podcast intro from Kirk's children Cate and Harry.

Ep. 45: Dic Donohue, Former Police Officer

Kirk chats with former Police Officer wounded in the hunt for the Marathon Bombers, Dic Donohue about the upcoming movie "Patriots Day", his problems with how the movie portrayed a couple of things, how his life has changed in the past three years, and what he is doing now.

The Real K&C - Holley bla…

The Real K&C - Holley blames Curtis, TNT prefers ESPN, Brady prefers Jim Gray 1-9-17

Ken Laird and Chris Curtis are back for their daily K&C post-show breakdown, this after a Tom Brady Monday.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 2: The great World Baseball Classic debate

Rob Bradford is joined by Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora, who also serves as the man responsible for putting together the Puerto Rico team in the World Baseball Classic. Cora offers evidence that the WBC is actually a meaningful tournament, while Bradford takes the stance of it being an unproductive exercise. Cora also offers an update on Red Sox outfielder Rusney Castillo, who is playing for the former Red Sox' infielder's team in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

Boston Sports 101 - Patriots History in the Wild Card Round

Uncle Buck and George talk about the Patriots history of playing in the Wild Card round.

K&C- The Texans are comin…

K&C- The Texans are coming to town; Tom Brady joins the show 1-9-17

Gerry and Kirk discuss the Patriots' next opponent: the Houston Texans. Tom Brady joins the show to talk about the playoffs and his pajamas.

Trenni and Tomase - Threa…

Trenni and Tomase - Threats to the Pats

TNT talk about the potential threats to Pats in the AFC and even the NFC

K&C-Bomani Jones is scare…

K&C-Bomani Jones is scared of Kirk

Hour 1. Kirk called in to Bomani's radio show and Bomani turtled. Bomani is a race-baiter.

K&C- Jemele Hill is a dop…

K&C- Bomani Jones backed …

K&C- Bomani Jones backed down; Interview with Jake O'Donnell 1-6-17

Hour 4. Bomani Jones backed down once Kirk confronted him. In an interview with Jake O'Donnell, O'Donnell is shown to be a race-baiter.

