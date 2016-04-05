Sports and Scores
 
MLB:Front | Scoreboard NFL:Front | Scoreboard NBA:Front | Scoreboard
NHL:Front | Scoreboard NCAA FB:Front | Scoreboard NCAA BK:Front | Scoreboard
Golf:Front | Leaderboard Auto Racing:Front | Results Tennis:Front | Scoreboard
Other: World Cup  |  MLS  |  Womens NCAA BK  |  WNBA  |  Arena FB  |  NFL Draft  |  NBA Draft
w10 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Audio On Demand

NFL SUNDAY -- Pete, Price…

NFL SUNDAY -- Pete, Price and Thornton talk about the two divisional playoff games set for later today -- 1-15-17

The guys get into Cowboys/Packers and Chiefs/Steelers and what they expect to go down later today.

NFL SUNDAY -- The NFL decided to move the time of the Chiefs/Steelers game due to an "ice storm"...this isn't your grandfather's NFL -- 1-15-17`

The guys talk about the time change for the other AFC divisional playoff game in Kansas City due to weather conditions. Jerry doesn't agree with the decision and thinks it may have to do with dollar signs - the guys discuss.

NFL SUNDAY -- Seahawks DE Michael Bennett, injured FS Earl Thomas and former Raven Ray Lewis all made headlines yesterday -- 1-15-17

The boys chat about Michael Bennett absolutely going off and ripping a reporter yesterday after Seattle's loss in Atlanta. They also get into Earl Thomas and Ray Lewis making waves on Twitter by going after Tom Brady during the game last night.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah …

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul, and it's time for the Celtics to fill their biggest need 12-20-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the 'Dale and Holley Show' talk about Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul against the Heat, and also discuss why it's time for the Celtics to address their biggest need.

Celtics Podcast - Isaiah Thomas' injury and keeping Marcus Smart in control 12-13-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the "Dale and Holley Show" discuss the latest news on the injury that has kept Isaiah Thomas off the court and how valuable it is for Marcus Smart to stay in control.

Celtics Podcast – Bad finish against the Rockets and love for DeMarcus Cousins 12-6-16

WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of 'The Dale and Holley Show' talk about last night's disappointing finish against the Rockets and they talk about their love for DeMarcus Cousins.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 3: Jackie…

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 3: Jackie Bradley Jr.

Rob Bradford is joined by Jackie Bradley Jr. to discuss race in baseball and in Boston, along with the importance of Martin Luther King Day. The Red Sox outfielder also dives into how he never really felt comfortable in a major league clubhouse until last year, the approach he's taking heading into 2017, and why he's not playing in the World Baseball Classic.

Hot Stove Show Hour 2 - Reacting to John Farrell's interview and Red Sox starting pitching depth

Mut, Rob, and John are talking about their interview with Red Sox Manager John Farrell, the Red Sox approach to breaking up the lefties in the rotation, and the platoon at third base.

John Farrell on the Hot Stove Show - Red Sox third base situation, and the WBC

Bradford and Tomase talk with Red Sox Manager John Farrell. They talk about Eduardo Rodriguez recovery from his knee injury, the Red Sox third base competition in spring training, and guys playing in the WBC.

SUNDAY SKATE with K&C's K…

SUNDAY SKATE with K&C's Ken Laird, Barstool Sports' Rear Admiral and WEEI's Ty Anderson -- It was a very good week for the Bruins-Are they turning things around? -- 1-15-17

Ken, Rear and Ty get into a very solid week for the B's beating St Louis and the Flyers and losing a hard-fought game against the Predators. Is this team turning things around? Krug and Marchand are kicking things up a notch. The guys also talk about Claude and Sweeney's job security before getting into some big hits around the league this week.

SUNDAY SKATE with K&C's Ken Laird, Barstool Sports' Rear Admiral and WEEI's Ty Anderson talk Bruins and the state of Claude Julien's tenure in Boston -- 1-8-16

Ken, Rear and Ty talk all things Bruins as they come off a 4-0 shutout win in Florida and head to Carolina later today. Did that victory save Claude's job? The boys get into Don Sweeney's recent comments on Claude's job and what the future holds for the black and gold.

Saturday Skate - Khudobin to blame? Julien hot seat? Landeskog trade? 12-17-16

Hour two of Saturday Skate as Ken Laird and Rear Admiral kick around the perception of backup goalie Anton Khudobin, B's coach Claude Julien, and possible trade target Gabriel Landeskog.

K&C- Sunday Skate was exc…

K&C- Sunday Skate was excellent; Albert from RI is a better interviewer than Kirk and Gerry; Tim Hasselbeck joins the show 1-16-17

Hour 3. Gerry and Kirk review the latest edition of Sunday Skate. Albert thinks Gerry and Kirk are too soft on Brady. Tim Hasselbeck joins the show.

K&C- Headlines with Kirk; Jim the Wrestling Goon 1-16-17

Hour 2. Headlines and a call with Jim the Wrestling Goon.

K&C- Tom Brady on the Texans, Steelers, being a vegan, and his feelings on Goodell visiting New England 1-16-17

Tom Brady joins the show to discuss the game against the Texans, the AFC championship versus the Steelers, his diet, and Roger Goodell.

The Whiner Line 1-13-17

The Whiner Line 1-13-17

No One is safe from OMF's Whiner Liner

Josh McDaniels' options are waning, and can Jimmy G. fetch the #2 overall pick? 1-13-17

Glenn, Lou, and Christian talk about Josh McDaniels' potential fit in San Francisco, the only remaining opening, and Christian breaks down why 30 year old Coaches fail in the NFL. Also, what can we realistically expect if Jimmy Garoppolo is traded?

Should we be worried how confident we are in the Patriots? 1-13-17

Glenn, Lou, and Christian have slight trepidation about how little worry they have over the Texans this weekend. The worst part is that Lou's Gameday drinking habits will be disrupted...

Previewing Texans @ Patri…

Previewing Texans @ Patriots with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin

Dale, Holley and Keefe preview Pats/Texans and the rest of the NFL divisional matchups with the playmaker, hall of famer Michael Irvin.

Dale, Holley and Keefe's Freestyle Friday Hours 3 & 4 - Isaiah Thomas MVP, NFL Relocations, Patriots Point Spread

The final two hours of our freestyle friday focused on the NFL relocation of teams, Patriots and the point spread, plus whether or not IT is a legitimate contender for MVP.

Dale, Holley and Keefe's Freestyle Friday Hour 2 - National perspective of the Patriots, NFL playoffs

Hour TWO of our Friday show focused on the negative national perspective of Tom Brady and the Patriots, plus we look at the other 3 divisional round matchups.

Ep. 48: John Ziegler - Pe…

Ep. 48: John Ziegler - Penn State Scandal

Kirk Minihane has a loud and very confrontational argument with media personality John Ziegler about the guilt or innocence of Jerry Sandusky. Kirk believes him to be guilty, John believes beyond a shadow of a doubt that Sandusky is innocent. Yes, it may be an old case, but you all remember it and this episode may change your mind about some of the things you previously thought with regards to Penn State, Jerry Sandusky, and Joe Paterno.

Ep. 47: Sean Leahy, Boston Herald sports editor

Kirk Minihane wants to sit down with both sports editors at the major newspapers in Boston. Only Boston Herald sports editor Sean Leahy took Kirk up on the invitation to join the show. What you will hear is a great conversation between two people who are very interested in the newspaper business and how that business has changed over the years and what the future holds for newspapers. Kirk and Sean talk about the ongoing and longstanding rivalry between the Herald and Globe.

Enough About Me Ep. 46: Kevin McHale

Kirk talks with basketball legend Kevin McHale about his Celtics career, as well today's NBA and the current Boston team. Kevin analyzes the theoretical clash of the '86 Celtics and today's Golden State Warriors in addition to how C's heroes of the past would perform in today's game. Also featured: a podcast intro from Kirk's children Cate and Harry.

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 3: Jackie…

Bradfo Sho, Ep. 3: Jackie Bradley Jr.

Rob Bradford is joined by Jackie Bradley Jr. to discuss race in baseball and in Boston, along with the importance of Martin Luther King Day. The Red Sox outfielder also dives into how he never really felt comfortable in a major league clubhouse until last year, the approach he's taking heading into 2017, and why he's not playing in the World Baseball Classic.

Celtics Podcast - What do the Celtics need to do to contend?

Ben and Josue talk about the moves the Celtics need to make in order for the team get over the top in the Eastern Conference.

SoccerCast - Revs Soccer Specific Stadium

Ben and Alex discuss the latest news around the New England Revolution stadium plans and the new 48 team World Cup.

Real Postgame Show - Give…

Real Postgame Show - Gives instant reaction to the Patriots win over the Houston Texans 01-14-17

Glenn, Fred, and Butch talk about the offensive miscues of the Patriots and the multiple turnovers, which allowed the Texans to keep the game close.

More from this show

K&C - Wilder can't handle…

K&C - Wilder can't handle the backlash; Fred Toucher doesn't like the K&C bullies 1-13-17

Hour 3. Charlotte Wilder's article has sparked a lot of debate on Twitter. Toucher has some words for K&C.

More from this show

K&C - Charlotte Wilder ha…

K&C - Charlotte Wilder has a Trump problem 1-13-17

Hour 1. Mut joins Kirk and Gerry to discuss Charlotte Wilder's article on the Patriots' "Trump problem."

More from this show

K&C - The "Good Guy" awar…

K&C - The "Good Guy" award for interviewees; Kirk lists the X-rated categories; Patriots-Texans minute round 3 1-13-17

Hour 4. K&C gives their own award for who could handle Kirk the best. Kirk, Gerry and Mut make their predictions for the Patriots-Texans game.

More from this show

Mike Florio of ProFootbal…

Mike Florio of ProFootball Talk doesn't know if it will ever be okay for Roger Goodell to return to Gillette, 1-13-17

Mike Florio of ProFootball Talk and NBC joins Glenn, Lou, and Christian, and talks about the Divisional Round, a potential Roger Goodell return to Gillette, and Post-Season Officiating.

More from this show

News & Analysis