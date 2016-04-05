NFL SUNDAY -- Pete, Price…

The guys get into Cowboys/Packers and Chiefs/Steelers and what they expect to go down later today.

The guys talk about the time change for the other AFC divisional playoff game in Kansas City due to weather conditions. Jerry doesn't agree with the decision and thinks it may have to do with dollar signs - the guys discuss.

The boys chat about Michael Bennett absolutely going off and ripping a reporter yesterday after Seattle's loss in Atlanta. They also get into Earl Thomas and Ray Lewis making waves on Twitter by going after Tom Brady during the game last night.