The guys get into Cowboys/Packers and Chiefs/Steelers and what they expect to go down later today.
The guys talk about the time change for the other AFC divisional playoff game in Kansas City due to weather conditions. Jerry doesn't agree with the decision and thinks it may have to do with dollar signs - the guys discuss.
The boys chat about Michael Bennett absolutely going off and ripping a reporter yesterday after Seattle's loss in Atlanta. They also get into Earl Thomas and Ray Lewis making waves on Twitter by going after Tom Brady during the game last night.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the 'Dale and Holley Show' talk about Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul against the Heat, and also discuss why it's time for the Celtics to address their biggest need.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the "Dale and Holley Show" discuss the latest news on the injury that has kept Isaiah Thomas off the court and how valuable it is for Marcus Smart to stay in control.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of 'The Dale and Holley Show' talk about last night's disappointing finish against the Rockets and they talk about their love for DeMarcus Cousins.
Rob Bradford is joined by Jackie Bradley Jr. to discuss race in baseball and in Boston, along with the importance of Martin Luther King Day. The Red Sox outfielder also dives into how he never really felt comfortable in a major league clubhouse until last year, the approach he's taking heading into 2017, and why he's not playing in the World Baseball Classic.
Mut, Rob, and John are talking about their interview with Red Sox Manager John Farrell, the Red Sox approach to breaking up the lefties in the rotation, and the platoon at third base.
Bradford and Tomase talk with Red Sox Manager John Farrell. They talk about Eduardo Rodriguez recovery from his knee injury, the Red Sox third base competition in spring training, and guys playing in the WBC.
Ken, Rear and Ty get into a very solid week for the B's beating St Louis and the Flyers and losing a hard-fought game against the Predators. Is this team turning things around? Krug and Marchand are kicking things up a notch. The guys also talk about Claude and Sweeney's job security before getting into some big hits around the league this week.
Ken, Rear and Ty talk all things Bruins as they come off a 4-0 shutout win in Florida and head to Carolina later today. Did that victory save Claude's job? The boys get into Don Sweeney's recent comments on Claude's job and what the future holds for the black and gold.
Hour two of Saturday Skate as Ken Laird and Rear Admiral kick around the perception of backup goalie Anton Khudobin, B's coach Claude Julien, and possible trade target Gabriel Landeskog.
Hour 3. Gerry and Kirk review the latest edition of Sunday Skate. Albert thinks Gerry and Kirk are too soft on Brady. Tim Hasselbeck joins the show.
Hour 2. Headlines and a call with Jim the Wrestling Goon.
Tom Brady joins the show to discuss the game against the Texans, the AFC championship versus the Steelers, his diet, and Roger Goodell.
No One is safe from OMF's Whiner Liner
Glenn, Lou, and Christian talk about Josh McDaniels' potential fit in San Francisco, the only remaining opening, and Christian breaks down why 30 year old Coaches fail in the NFL. Also, what can we realistically expect if Jimmy Garoppolo is traded?
Glenn, Lou, and Christian have slight trepidation about how little worry they have over the Texans this weekend. The worst part is that Lou's Gameday drinking habits will be disrupted...
Dale, Holley and Keefe preview Pats/Texans and the rest of the NFL divisional matchups with the playmaker, hall of famer Michael Irvin.
The final two hours of our freestyle friday focused on the NFL relocation of teams, Patriots and the point spread, plus whether or not IT is a legitimate contender for MVP.
Hour TWO of our Friday show focused on the negative national perspective of Tom Brady and the Patriots, plus we look at the other 3 divisional round matchups.
Kirk Minihane has a loud and very confrontational argument with media personality John Ziegler about the guilt or innocence of Jerry Sandusky. Kirk believes him to be guilty, John believes beyond a shadow of a doubt that Sandusky is innocent. Yes, it may be an old case, but you all remember it and this episode may change your mind about some of the things you previously thought with regards to Penn State, Jerry Sandusky, and Joe Paterno.
Kirk Minihane wants to sit down with both sports editors at the major newspapers in Boston. Only Boston Herald sports editor Sean Leahy took Kirk up on the invitation to join the show. What you will hear is a great conversation between two people who are very interested in the newspaper business and how that business has changed over the years and what the future holds for newspapers. Kirk and Sean talk about the ongoing and longstanding rivalry between the Herald and Globe.
Kirk talks with basketball legend Kevin McHale about his Celtics career, as well today's NBA and the current Boston team. Kevin analyzes the theoretical clash of the '86 Celtics and today's Golden State Warriors in addition to how C's heroes of the past would perform in today's game. Also featured: a podcast intro from Kirk's children Cate and Harry.
Ben and Josue talk about the moves the Celtics need to make in order for the team get over the top in the Eastern Conference.
Ben and Alex discuss the latest news around the New England Revolution stadium plans and the new 48 team World Cup.
Glenn, Fred, and Butch talk about the offensive miscues of the Patriots and the multiple turnovers, which allowed the Texans to keep the game close.
Hour 3. Charlotte Wilder's article has sparked a lot of debate on Twitter. Toucher has some words for K&C.
Hour 1. Mut joins Kirk and Gerry to discuss Charlotte Wilder's article on the Patriots' "Trump problem."
Hour 4. K&C gives their own award for who could handle Kirk the best. Kirk, Gerry and Mut make their predictions for the Patriots-Texans game.
Mike Florio of ProFootball Talk and NBC joins Glenn, Lou, and Christian, and talks about the Divisional Round, a potential Roger Goodell return to Gillette, and Post-Season Officiating.